Valley heat wave inspires free pizza giveaway at Metro Pizza

A local Vegas pizza shop hopes to stack up on donations in exchange for a cheesy pie for the month of July.

The recent Valley heat-wave is a cause for concern for the Las Vegas homeless population. Metro Pizza, an independent pizzeria dubbed "the best pizza" by multiple notable publications, is offering a free small cheese pizza to every customer who donates an unopened case of 24 12-ounce bottles of water through July 31.

"The summer heat is one of the most challenging times for the homeless, and we wanted to do something to highlight this issue and help," said Metro Pizza Manager/Partner Chris Decker. "We're calling on our loyal customers to lend a hand, and thanking them the best way we know how."

Four Metro Pizza locations are participating in the water drive promotion:

1395 East Tropicana Ave Phone:(702) 736-1955

4001 South Decatur Blvd Phone:(702) 362-7896

6720 Sky Pointe Dr. Phone:(702) 564-6726

1420 W. Horizon Ridge Pkwy Phone:(702) 458-4769

Best of all, Metro Pizza didn't set a limit on the number of water cases pizza-lovers can donate to the drive. Take a seat in the dining room a enjoy your pie as the promotion is only available for dine-in customers.

Visit your neighborhood Metro Pizza during normal business hours to claim your reward for helping the community.

Metro Pizza will distribute the cases of water to a number of Clark County charities.

