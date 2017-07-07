NBA Summer League returns to Las Vegas

The NBA Summer League returns to the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas with games set to tip off Friday.

A record 24 teams will participate in the tournament-style format, according to the league, with the championship game on July 17 at 7 p.m.

Zachary Collins, of the Portland Trailblazers, and Nigel Williams-Goss, of the Utah Jazz, are both from the Las Vegas area and scheduled to make their NBA debut Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m.

The Los Angles Lakers will be a part of the opening-day schedule July 7 as they face the L.A. Clippers at 5:30 p.m

Last year's champion Chicago Bulls start their league play Saturday at 1:30 p.m. against the Dallas Mavericks.

