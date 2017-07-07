Las Vegas family reunited with lost Chihuahua - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Las Vegas family reunited with lost Chihuahua

Alexa Arellano, 8, reunited with her Chihuahua Max. (Tatiana Aviles/Facebook) Alexa Arellano, 8, reunited with her Chihuahua Max. (Tatiana Aviles/Facebook)
A family pet has been reunited with its owners after he went missing during the Fourth of July celebrations heard around the Las Vegas Valley. 

Tatiana Aviles shared a social media post stating their 7-year-old Chihuahua Max was indeed found safe and sound. The family said he was located at a shopping mall near their home in the area of Cimarron Road and Sky Pointe Drive. 

Family members spoke to FOX5 on Wednesday stating the dog ran off after the neighborhood firework celebrations on Independence Day.

Alex Arellano, 8, said Max was let out in the backyard around 11 p.m. on July 4. Arellano’s dad said he assumed the fireworks show was over and he let the dog out of the house to relieve himself. Max then took off.

The Animal Foundation took in more than 252 pets after the Fourth of July and were waiving all fees for reclaiming lost pets through July 10.

“This Fourth of July period is always really busy,” said Kelly Leahy, of the Animal Foundation. 

Aviles thanked everyone for their assistance in the search for the family dog.

