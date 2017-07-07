Excessive heat, record temperatures for Southern Nevada

Weather officials have issued an Excessive Heat Warning for Southern Nevada through Saturday evening.

According to the National Weather Service temperatures are expected to be 110 to 120 degrees in some portions of the state.

FOX5's Cassandra Jones says Las Vegas is on track to tie a record high of 114 degrees Friday afternoon. A record that has stood since 1989.

The Excessive Heat Warning expires 11 p.m. Saturday as the best chance for monsoon moisture will be Sunday morning.

