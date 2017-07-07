Homophobic rant inspires gay party at Las Vegas bar

A Valley man was kicked out of The Sand Dollar Lounge Saturday night and took to Facebook to vent his frustration.

David Bancroft said he was drunk when he posted a long rant calling the place a gay bar and using the following homophobic slur.

"Yup. Bounced from the Sand Dollar for... Whatever.(Historically, F*gs are afraid of my large size. There I said it .Sorry,)

Bancroft deleted the post the next day, but not before Sand Dollar Lounge owner Anthony Jamison shared it, called it wrong and posted the following response.

"Like accusing us of being a gay bar should be an insult. So now obviously, our only response is to throw an LGBTQ party ..."

"To use that platform to start blasting the community or blasting being gay is obscene, and for us to ignore it and let it go is wrong," Jamison said.

He said he spoke to his other co-owners and decided the proceeds from their August 6 LGBTQ party would go to The Center, a local non-profit that supports the LGBTQ community.

"(The party is) not only a way to shut down people who are being negative but then also give back to the community, so we're very grateful about that," Andre Wade with The Center said.

The Sand Dollar Owners said they are through with their online fight, and plan on concentrating on their upcoming event.

Meanwhile Bancroft posted the following apology on his Facebook

" So, yes, I posted a stupid, bigoted rant, drunk on my as*, on Facebook. Yes, I am sorry...."

He added that he hopes ...

" ... The sand dollars event and hype will rally some extra support and funds for the LGBTQ community and some good will come of this incident."

