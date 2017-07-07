Common marijuana strain varies in cost throughout Las Vegas

Marijuana is displayed for sale at a dispensary in Las Vegas. (FOX5)

Recreational marijuana customers can expect a fluctuation in price for the same marijuana strain depending on the dispensary.

FOX5 compared the price of an eighth of Gorilla Glue Number Four, one of the most common strains in the industry.

At Sahara, a receptionist said the strain cost $33 with tax for recreational customers.

Shango charged $67.40 for their strain.

Essence offered versions of the product from two separate cultivation facilities.

The first product was priced at $52 after tax. The second was $63. A manager with the store said the more expensive strain is more potent, with a higher level of THC.

An eighth of Gorilla Glue Number 4 at the Grove is $45 dollars with tax.

“We use our own product so we're able to use a low price point on a high quality product,” T.J. Wright, general manager at the Grove said. “We can do large volumes and get it to the consumers at a lower price point but keep the high quality.”

Meanwhile Releaf staff said it buys their product from a local cultivator and sells it for $37.

“We have great relationships with our cultivators, so sometimes we negotiate better deals,” Damien White, compliance manager for Releaf said.

Prices can fluctuate based on potency and who the distributor is.

