Las Vegas lawyer indicted for giving out cell phone to inmate client amid romantic relationship

A Las Vegas lawyer is facing felony charges of her own. It comes after prosecutors said she shared her cell phone, and a romance, with an incarcerated client.

On Thursday, a grand jury indicted Alexis Plunkett on 12 charges. She works as a lawyer at her own law firm, but was in a romantic relationship with Andrew Arevalo, an inmate at the Clark County Detention Center. Court documents detail the dozens of times Plunkett was caught on camera providing a cell phone to Arevalo.

Prosecutors said Plunkett would text people close to Arevalo and show him the messages. Several times she put calls on speakerphone, placed the phone on the table, and let Arevalo listen to conversations with his mom and his friends.

Plunkett's lawyer did not deny the calls and texts took place, but said the attorney thought she was following the rules.

"A well respecting, hardworking attorney like Alexis Plunkett should not be prosecuted for work she was doing that she believed was lawful," Michael Becker said.

Becker told me the incidents come from a misunderstanding of a CCDC policy that lets attorneys bring cell phones into visiting rooms.

"They were work related calls that she believed, based upon the policy that metro created, she was lawfully entitled to do," Becker said. He said the calls to family and friends were an effort to get bail money and as the case goes on, Becker said he hopes people can get past the relationship and focus on the facts of the case.

"I do think when that happens people will start to view this case a lot differently," he said.

