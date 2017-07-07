More women participate in Las Vegas area firearms classes

Las Vegas gun store staff said more women are buying and shooting guns.

It's prompted businesses like Discount Firearms and Ammo to host women-only classes.

At Discount Firearms, the first Thursday of every month is ladies' night.

"Having a gun is just for your protection whether it's a home protection, that's how I started, and now it's my hobby", gun owner Sherrie Gabriel said.

Each month more than 40 women attend the class, some are regulars and some are there for the first time like Stephanie Wood who was introduced to the gun range by her husband.

"You get a totally different experience when you're around people who are still getting to know the gun as well verses with the experts you kind of feel intimidated by," Wood said.

The classes feature lessons on gun and personal safety before women head to the range and learn how to shoot with instructors.

"There's always more you can learn about your guns to be more familiar and that way no accidents happen," Wood said.