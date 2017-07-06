Lightning probable cause for fire at Potosi Mountain - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Lightning probable cause for fire at Potosi Mountain

Smoke from a fire on Potosi Mountain on July 6, 2017. (Larry Haydu/CCFD) Smoke from a fire on Potosi Mountain on July 6, 2017. (Larry Haydu/CCFD)
POTOSI MOUNTAIN, NV

The Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service responded to a fire at Potosi Mountain Thursday, according to the Clark County Fire Department. 

The department said the fire was reportedly burning on the Pahrump side of Potosi Mountain in an inaccessible area. 

Las Vegas Metro police said there were approximately 100 acres burned on Potosi Mountain. A second smaller fire was put out at a boy scout camp area on the mountain. 

According to the National Weather Service, the fire started at about 5:30 p.m. and it was possibly caused by a lightning strike.

Police said some officers were also on scene assisting. 

No structures or homes were threatened, Metro said. 

Authorities did not release an official update Friday morning, but FOX5 crews at the scene said smoke was dissipating in the area. 

