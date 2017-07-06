Firefighters containing Potosi Mountain wildfire

Smoke from a fire on Potosi Mountain on July 6, 2017. (Larry Haydu/CCFD)

The Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service, and County firefighters continue to battle a wildfire at Potosi Mountain.

The department said the fire was burning on the Pahrump side of Potosi Mountain in an inaccessible area.

Las Vegas Metro police said there were approximately 100 acres burned on Potosi Mountain early Friday. A second smaller fire was put out at a boy scout camp area on the mountain.

Saturday, the U.S. Forest Service said more than 420 acres burned on the west side of the mountain with the fire 10 percent contained.

By Sunday morning, fire crews reported the wildfire was 45 percent contained with the help of light precipitation received in the area overnight.

Light precipitation received over the #PotosiFire overnight. The fire is 420 acres & 45 % contained. #SpringMountainsNRA #Wildfire #Fire — Humboldt Toiyabe NF (@HumboldtToiyabe) July 9, 2017

Jonathan Stein from the Forest Service said firefighters were working on containment of the blaze right from the start.

"The forest service does a very good job and catches fires when they're small, but sometimes fires do grow like this one, this is nothing compared to bigger fires across the country," Stein said.

According to the National Weather Service, the fire started at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday and was likely ignited by a lightning strike. They said the hot dry temperatures likely helped the fire spread.

Fire on the SW side of Mt. Potosi. It began this afternoon, possibly due to lightning strike. #nvwx @ClarkCountyFD pic.twitter.com/MOGaU4nFxa — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 7, 2017

Police said some officers were also on scene assisting and no structures or homes are threatened.

Forest service officials asked the public to not drive on any of the forest service or Bureau of Land Management roads south of Nevada State Highway 160 for safety reasons. It is also illegal to fly unmanned aircraft near or over wildfires.

