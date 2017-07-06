Firefighters containing Potosi Mountain wildfire - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Firefighters containing Potosi Mountain wildfire

Posted: Updated:
Smoke from a fire on Potosi Mountain on July 6, 2017. (Larry Haydu/CCFD) Smoke from a fire on Potosi Mountain on July 6, 2017. (Larry Haydu/CCFD)
POTOSI MOUNTAIN, NV (FOX5) -

The Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service, and County firefighters continue to battle a wildfire at Potosi Mountain.

The department said the fire was burning on the Pahrump side of Potosi Mountain in an inaccessible area. 

Las Vegas Metro police said there were approximately 100 acres burned on Potosi Mountain early Friday. A second smaller fire was put out at a boy scout camp area on the mountain. 

Saturday, the U.S. Forest Service said more than 420 acres burned on the west side of the mountain with the fire 10 percent contained. 

By Sunday morning, fire crews reported the wildfire was 45 percent contained with the help of light precipitation received in the area overnight.  

Jonathan Stein from the Forest Service said firefighters were working on containment of the blaze right from the start.  

"The forest service does a very good job and catches fires when they're small, but sometimes fires do grow like this one, this is nothing compared to bigger fires across the country," Stein said. 

According to the National Weather Service, the fire started at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday and was likely ignited by a lightning strike. They said the hot dry temperatures likely helped the fire spread. 

Police said some officers were also on scene assisting and no structures or homes are threatened. 

Forest service officials asked the public to not drive on any of the forest service or Bureau of Land Management roads south of Nevada State Highway 160 for safety reasons. It is also illegal to fly unmanned aircraft near or over wildfires. 

Stay with FOX5 for further developments on this story.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.