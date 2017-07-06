Fire at Potosi Mountain continues to grow

Smoke from a fire on Potosi Mountain on July 6, 2017. (Larry Haydu/CCFD)

The Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service responded to a fire at Potosi Mountain Thursday, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

The department said the fire was reportedly burning on the Pahrump side of Potosi Mountain in an inaccessible area.

Las Vegas Metro police said there were approximately 100 acres burned on Potosi Mountain early Friday. A second smaller fire was put out at a boy scout camp area on the mountain.

By Friday afternoon, the U.S. Forest Service said more than 350 acres burned on the west side of the mountain.

8 smoke jumpers, 1 engine, 1 helicopter, 3 air tankers, 1 very large air tanker (VLAT), and numerous overhead are on 350-acres #PotosiFire. pic.twitter.com/5jO6oiGekR — Humboldt Toiyabe NF (@HumboldtToiyabe) July 7, 2017

Jonathan Stein from the Forest Service said by 9:00 p.m. Friday, the fire had grown to 420 acres.

"The forest service does a very good job and catches fires when they're small, but sometimes fires do grow like this one, this is nothing compared to bigger fires across the country," Stein said.

According to the National Weather Service, the fire started at about 5:30 p.m. and was possibly caused by a lightning strike. They said the hot dry temperatures likely helped the fire spread.

Fire on the SW side of Mt. Potosi. It began this afternoon, possibly due to lightning strike. #nvwx @ClarkCountyFD pic.twitter.com/MOGaU4nFxa — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 7, 2017

Police said some officers were also on scene assisting.

No structures or homes were threatened, Metro said.

Forest service officials asked the public to not drive on any of the forest service or Bureau of Land Management roads south of Nevada State Highway 160 for safety reasons. It is also illegal to fly unmanned aircraft near or over wildfires.

