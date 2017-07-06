Crews battling fire at Potosi Mountain - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Crews battling fire at Potosi Mountain

Smoke from a fire on Potosi Mountain on July 6, 2017. (Larry Haydu/CCFD) Smoke from a fire on Potosi Mountain on July 6, 2017. (Larry Haydu/CCFD)
POTOSI MOUNTAIN, NV (FOX5) -

The Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service are responding to a fire at Potosi Mountain Thursday, according to the Clark County Fire Department. 

The department said the fire is reportedly burning on the Pahrump side of Potosi Mountain in an inaccessible area. 

Las Vegas Metro police said there are approximately two to three acres burning on Potosi Mountain. A second smaller fire is also burning at a boy scout camp area on the mountain. 

According to the National Weather Service, the fire started at about 5:30 p.m. and it was possibly caused by a lightning strike.

Metro said some officers are on scene assisting. 

No structures or homes are currently being threatening, Metro said. 

