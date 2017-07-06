Crews battling fire at Potosi Mountain

Smoke from a fire on Potosi Mountain on July 6, 2017. (Larry Haydu/CCFD)

The Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service are responding to a fire at Potosi Mountain Thursday, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

The department said the fire is reportedly burning on the Pahrump side of Potosi Mountain in an inaccessible area.

Las Vegas Metro police said there are approximately two to three acres burning on Potosi Mountain. A second smaller fire is also burning at a boy scout camp area on the mountain.

According to the National Weather Service, the fire started at about 5:30 p.m. and it was possibly caused by a lightning strike.

Fire on the SW side of Mt. Potosi. It began this afternoon, possibly due to lightning strike. #nvwx @ClarkCountyFD pic.twitter.com/MOGaU4nFxa — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 7, 2017

Metro said some officers are on scene assisting.

No structures or homes are currently being threatening, Metro said.

Stay with FOX5 and FOX5Vegas.com for developments.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.