Nevada Democratic Rep. Rosen makes Senate bid official - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

CARSON CITY, NV (AP) -

Nevada Rep. Jacky Rosen has officially announced her candidacy for the Senate seat currently held by Republican Sen. Dean Heller.

Rosen, a Democrat, launched her campaign Thursday with plans to visit the Las Vegas area this weekend and tour the state during the August congressional recess.

Democrats believe Heller is the most vulnerable Senate Republican up for re-election in 2018.

Rosen criticized Heller on Thursday as an "enabler" of President Donald Trump.

Heller said last month that he opposes a GOP plan to overhaul federal health laws.

But Democrats blast his previous support in rolling back former President Barack Obama's landmark health law.

Rosen was a computer programmer and synagogue president until winning her House seat in 2016.

