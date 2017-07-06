Amanda Nunes confident she'll 'take home her belt' ahead of UFC 213

International Fight Week has arrived in Las Vegas. It's the UFC's biggest week on the calendar. Thousands of fans all around the world get a chance to get up-close with some of their favorite athletes, but Thursday was not so much about the fans as it was the fighters.

"This is my second home Vegas. I get used to fight here and I love to come to Vegas and I'm ready and ready for the best moment and take this belt home," UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion, Amanda Nunes said.

Looking to take that belt is Valentina Shevchenko. These two met before back in March of last year. Nunes won by decision. The two squared off Thursday much calmer than a month ago.

"I'm mentally ready for everything after that and 100 percent ready for this next one," Nunes said.

Nunes-Shevchenko may be on the billboard, but they're not the only ones. Like the ladies, the glitz and glamor of Las Vegas isn’t bothering Robert Whittaker. The 26-year-old is already seeing the effects of fighting for his first belt of his career in the fight capital of the world.

"I definitely notice I'm getting noticed more when I come out of the hotel room. More fans here that are rooting for me that I find, it's a great feeling," said number three UFC middleweight, Robert Whittaker.

"All kinds of sportsman from all over the world to support their favorite fighter. I like it, I love it and it feels very good to be part of this kind of things," said number one UFC bantamweight, Valentina Shevchenko said.

All eyes will be on T-Mobile Saturday night, waiting to see whose hand is raised at the end of the night.

"My prediction is to finish her as soon as I can, but I'm preparing for everything," Shevchenko said.

"I will leave my blood, if I have to I leave my blood and walk away with this belt," Nunes said.

