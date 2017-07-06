New owners must water former Legacy Golf Club, lawyers get involved

People who live on the golf course at the Legacy Golf Club in Henderson heard some good news on Thursday thanks to a FOX5 investigation into the property's recent purchase and shutdown.

Homeowners voiced concern that their property values would plummet after a group of valley businessmen surprised them with the shutdown on Independence Day. Many said they assumed their backyard would die and turn brown. Some said they were immediately listing their homes for sale.

Elizabeth Trosper, a spokesperson representing Par Excellence Drive Trust, said the new owners had no choice due to "massive financial losses, increased operating costs and declining revenue over the past several years."

"Over the next 60-90 days, the representing trustees of the properties will continue open communications with City of Henderson officials and will begin timely discussions with the neighboring businesses and residents," she wrote. "It is their intent to create a planned use development that will be enjoyed by neighboring homeowners and provides uses that enhance the viability of the location."

Trosper said the new development would "not necessarily" be residential. A copy of the deed indicates that the new owners may not have a choice but to keep their new property intact.

"THE REAL PROPERTY CONVEYED HEREBY IS SUBJECT TO THE FOLLOWING RESTRICTIVE COVENANT, WHICH SHALL RUN WITH THE LAND AND BE BINDING ... FOR FIFTY (50) YEARS, FROM AND AFTER THE RECORDATION OF THIS DEED. THE REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED ON EXHIBIT "A" MAY ONLY BE DEVELOPED OR IMPROVED AS A GOLF COURSE, WITH CLUBHOUSE, DRIVING RANGE AND APPURTENANT, ANCILLARY OR COMPLEMENTARY IMPROVEMENTS AND USES PERMITTED."

The deed was signed on December 26, 1988, which would seem to indicate the land must remain a golf course until 2038.

Bill Jenkins, a real estate salesman who has lived on the course for the past 22 years, said he hopes the document holds up.

"Well I feel a whole lot better about it!" he said. "I'm not worried about it because this is something that was recorded with the city, not with a private party. It's going to be very very hard pressed to be able to change that."

David Cherry, a spokesman for the city, said the new owners will be required to maintain the golf course aesthetic value or else code enforcement will be forced to get involved. He said the city was forced to learn about the sale by watching the news, and officials haven't heard a word from the new owners.

"The City of Henderson is concerned about future plans for the Legacy Golf Club," Henderson City Manager Robert Murnane wrote. "We are currently researching issues related to the golf course and evaluating next steps. City officials will be seeking to meet with the new owners in the very near future to determine their exact intentions for the property."

Trosper said the new owners plan to meet with homeowners very soon to brainstorm ideas. She said they have continued to water the property, but she was not sure of the watering plans for the future.

"The key is going back and getting input from people to see what they would like," she said.

"Closing it until they make a decision? That makes no sense," said golfer Jim Sparkman. "They could have been generating revenue!"

Trosper would not comment on the language in the deed until she could run it by the new owners' legal team.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.