Clark County activates additional cooling stations

A Hawaii teacher says she was forced to hold her 27-month old son on her lap for three and a half hours, after United Airlines gave the toddler's seat to a standby passenger.More >
A Hawaii teacher says she was forced to hold her 27-month old son on her lap for three and a half hours, after United Airlines gave the toddler's seat to a standby passenger.More >
A woman who was struck by lightning while she was pregnant remains in intensive care at a Florida hospital where her newborn is also being treated.More >
A woman who was struck by lightning while she was pregnant remains in intensive care at a Florida hospital where her newborn is also being treated.More >
Las Vegas Metro police said they arrested a man who claimed self-defense in a deadly shooting Wednesday.More >
Las Vegas Metro police said they arrested a man who claimed self-defense in a deadly shooting Wednesday.More >
On one of the biggest golfing holidays of the year, homeowners who bought property overlooking the Legacy Golf Club woke up confused this Independence Day.More >
On one of the biggest golfing holidays of the year, homeowners who bought property overlooking the Legacy Golf Club woke up confused this Independence Day.More >
It will take a little while until we can get a more specific number, but the Nevada Dispensary Association said it believes vendors sold approximately $3 million to $5 million worth of product on marijuana's first legal weekend in Nevada.More >
It will take a little while until we can get a more specific number, but the Nevada Dispensary Association said it believes vendors sold approximately $3 million to $5 million worth of product on marijuana's first legal weekend in Nevada.More >
A Canadian baby only eight months old was issued a health card without a gender designation, according to the Canadian Broadcast Corporation.More >
A Canadian baby only eight months old was issued a health card without a gender designation, according to the Canadian Broadcast Corporation.More >
It's one of the greatest modern mysteries, and we finally may have some answers.More >
It's one of the greatest modern mysteries, and we finally may have some answers.More >
Firefighters across the Las Vegas Valley were busy handling multiple fire calls on the night of the Fourth of July as fireworks took over the Valley skyline.More >
Firefighters across the Las Vegas Valley were busy handling multiple fire calls on the night of the Fourth of July as fireworks took over the Valley skyline.More >
A Wisconsin family was charged $900 for a single Uber ride. Worse, they had no idea the bill would be that high until the next morning.More >
A Wisconsin family was charged $900 for a single Uber ride. Worse, they had no idea the bill would be that high until the next morning.More >