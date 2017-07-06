Clark County activates additional cooling stations

The sun heats up Las Vegas in an undated image. (File)

Additional cooling stations will be open in Clark County during an excessive heat warning.

A spokesperson for the county said the cooling stations will be open from Thursday to Saturday. Hours vary at the cooling stations.

Due to an excessive heat warning beginning today additional cooling stations are activated. See attached flyers for hours of availability. pic.twitter.com/gX1PVG7P1z — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) July 6, 2017

The cooling stations are open in addition to summer day shelters, including Catholic Charities, The Salvation Army, and The Shade Tree. The shelters are open every day throughout the summer.

According to FOX5 Meteorologist Sam Argier, an excessive heat warning is in effect until 11 p.m. Saturday. Temperatures will soar above 110 degrees in Las Vegas over the next few days.

