Red Cross says blood donations urgently needed amid shortage

Red Cross says blood donations urgently needed amid shortage

A bandage covers an arm after a blood donation in an undated image. (File) A bandage covers an arm after a blood donation in an undated image. (File)
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (AP) -

The American Red Cross says its blood supply is facing a serious shortage after receiving fewer donations than expected in recent months.

The Red Cross says it's facing a nationwide shortage and its region covering 120 hospitals in Utah, Nevada, Montana and Idaho received 2,200 donations fewer than needed in the past two months.

The organization says fewer people donate around summer holidays because they're on vacation and places like offices and churches tend to hold fewer blood drives during the summer.

The Red Cross is issuing an urgent call for blood and platelet donors and holding community donation events around the country.

