Metro seeking person of interest from April robbery

Las Vegas Metro police said they are searching for a person of interest from a robbery in April.

The incident occurred on April 25 at about 10:45 p.m. near Fremont Street and Sixth Street.

Police were dispatched to the area to investigate a report of a woman that was thrown from a vehicle.

Arriving officers found a woman suffering from an injury to her head. She was taken to University Medical Center for the treatment of a non-life threatening injury. Officers also encountered a man who said his vehicle was stolen, police said.

Citing the investigation, police said the woman parked her vehicle in the parking lot and got out to help the man who was paying for parking, The male suspect approached the pair and struck the woman with his fist and took her wallet.

The suspect then got into a white Jeep driven by another unknown person, and the vehicle started to drive away. The female victim grabbed the door handle of the Jeep and was pulled to the ground causing her injury.

Detectives learned that the Jeep belonged to the male victim, police said.

Detectives are looking for a person of interest in the case. The person of interest was described as a Hispanic man, who is about 5’7” to 5’9” tall, weighing about 160 to 180 pounds, with black hair, a goatee, and multiple tattoos on his arms and hands, including a possible “S” on his neck.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Metro’s Downtown Area Command Patrol Investigations Section by phone at 702-828-4113. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

