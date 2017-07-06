Daughter's ashes stolen from Las Vegas gym locker

Jennifer Harris said this is the locket that was taken from a gym locker. (Source: Jennifer Harris)

The ashes of Jennifer Harris' daughter were taken from a gym locker. (Source: Jennifer Harris)

The last two years have been rough for Jennifer Harris. Her daughter, Taylor, committed suicide, and the death launched Harris into a downward spiral. Shortly after the death Harris began using drugs heavily and found herself homeless for a year.

"[My daughter] had just graduated, she just got married and she committed suicide," she said while fighting back tears. "It was the worst thing in the world."

Fast-forward to two years later, Harris is clean and interviewing for a new job.

"I actually just did the new hire paperwork," Harris told FOX5. "I will be working with a great agency, out on the streets helping the homeless. I am so grateful for where I am, and I want to help others."

While Harris may be in a better place now, throughout her time on the streets, one thing helped her keep going, a necklace.

"I was on the streets in a rough crowd doing drugs, and that locket I had it on my chest the whole time," Harris said.

Inside the locket are her daughter's ashes.

"I've been carrying my daughter with me everywhere," she said. "She has stuck with me."

Harris is excited for her new job but knows outreaching to homeless on the streets will be physical, so she's been training and hitting the gym. On June 30th, she was doing just that at the EOS fitness on Centennial Parkway and Aliante Parkway.

"Somebody broke the lock and got my purse," Harris said.

Inside the purse, was her locket which held her daughter's ashes.

"It's her ashes, it's green, it has her name on it and it has her date of life too," Harris said.

Harris said she went to the gym's front desk and was told there's nothing they can do. Harris hopes the person who took her stuff is watching, and she wants them to know, she's not mad at them.

"I get it, and I'm not holding any hard feelings," she said. "I know there's something going on in your life for this to happen. I know you used my credit cards and I don't care. I just want my daughter's ashes back."

Harris said if the person who has her stuff reads this, she just asks to drop off her stuff either back at the gym, or since they have her wallet, mail it to her.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.