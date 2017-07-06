Fire destroys RV in east Valley lot

The charred remains of an RV are shown after a fire on July 6, 2017. (Armando Navarro/FOX5)

An RV was completely damaged in a fire on the east side of the Valley on Thursday.

Crews responded to the fire at about 11:30 a.m. in the area of Boulder Highway and Russell Road.

According to the Clark County Fire Department, the RV was fully engulfed in flames in a dirt lot in the area. It took crews about 10 minutes to knock down the fire.

The department said no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and the RV was deemed a complete loss.

