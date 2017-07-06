Cirque du Soleil acquires Blue Man Group show

The Blue Man Group performs at a venue in an undated image. (Photo courtesy: Lindsey Best)

Cirque du Soleil announced Thursday that it acquired Blue Man Productions, which is best known for the show Blue Man Group.

The company said the acquisition "widens the company's audience pool." It already has six resident productions across the Unites States and Germany, as well as a North American and world tour.

Paint the town blue! #CirqueduSoleil is happy to welcome @bluemangroup to the team. Find out more: https://t.co/z30uoxIAox pic.twitter.com/I8CKyv1CW1 — Cirque du Soleil (@Cirque) July 6, 2017

Cirque du Soliel said with the acquisition, it hopes to diversify beyond circus acts.

"“We want to broaden our horizons, develop new forms of entertainment, reach out to new audiences and expand our own creative capabilities," said Daniel Lamarre, president and chief executive officer of Cirque du Soleil.

Blue Man Group currently operates resident shows in Las Vegas, New York, Chicago, Boston, Orlando, and Berlin. It also has two touring productions.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.