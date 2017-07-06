Study: Ridiculous look while sending text, walking

Scientists at Anglia Ruskin University in the United Kingdom looked into how cell phone use affects where people look when they walk and how they walk.

The Ruskin University findings came up that everyone looks basically really silly.

The experts found that when using a phone, we look less frequently and for less time at obstacles on the ground. In fact, they said 61 percent less than when we're not looking at a phone and our steps become more cautious and exaggerated.

Writing a text also makes us worse than reading one, according to the scientists.

The lead author involved in the study said initiatives are being introduced in Europe that includes fixed warning signs on the ground to alert pedestrians to the presence of roads and tram tracks.

More information on the study can be found here.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.