FOX5 joins the American Red Cross for a Take 5 to Care Holiday Blood Drive at the Galleria at Sunset mall Thursday.

The Red Cross says during the summer months there's a critical need for blood donations and this year is no different.

Thursday's Take 5 to Care Event will run from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The blood drive will be inside the Galleria mall on the lower level in the front of Kohl's.

Donors can team up with FOX5 and the Red Cross anytime during those hours.

A state record was broken in 2016 with 131 donors and with your help we can break it again!

Appointments are also an option and check our Take 5 to Care event page for more information.

