Take 5 to Care: Holiday Blood Drive - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Take 5 to Care: Holiday Blood Drive

Posted: Updated:
(FOX5) (FOX5)
HENDERSON, NV (FOX5) -

FOX5 joins the American Red Cross for a Take 5 to Care Holiday Blood Drive at the Galleria at Sunset mall Thursday.

The Red Cross says during the summer months there's a critical need for blood donations and this year is no different.

Thursday's Take 5 to Care Event will run from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The blood drive will be inside the Galleria mall on the lower level in the front of Kohl's.

Donors can team up with FOX5 and the Red Cross anytime during those hours.

A state record was broken in 2016 with 131 donors and with your help we can break it again!

Appointments are also an option and check our Take 5 to Care event page for more information.

Stay with FOX5 for continued coverage of this event. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.