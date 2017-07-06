Pet 'parents' search for their animals after July 4 celebrations

A chihuahua mix ran off as fireworks popped on July 4.

Animal shelters put out a warning before Fourth of July celebrations but still hundreds of pets ran away scared of loud fireworks.

“It hurts because they are not with you,” eight-year-old Alexa Arellano said.

Arellano’s seven-year-old chihuahua Max was let out in the backyard around 11 p.m. on July 4.

Arellano’s dad said he assumed the fireworks show was over and he let Max out of the house to relieve himself. Max took off.

“He's probably very scared,” Alexa said. “He probably doesn’t have food or water and he doesn’t have a shelter.”

The Animal Foundation took in more than 252 pets since Sunday.

“This Fourth of July period is always really busy,” Kelly Leahy with the Animal Foundation said.

The Animal Foundation is waiving all fees for reclaiming lost pets through July 10. All people need is proof of ownership.

Alexa’s dog Max is a golden-brown chihuahua. Max is seven years old and weighs about 9 pounds. Anyone who makes contact with Max is asked to email Alexa’s mom at taviles87@icloud.com

