Police searching for Calvin Harris, missing man in Las Vegas

Las Vegas Metro police said they are seeking the public's help to find a missing endangered man.

Calvin Harris, 67, was last seen on Wednesday at 1:20 p.m. in the area of Stewart Avenue and Bruce Street, police said.

Police described Harris as a black man, standing approximately 5'5" tall, weighing 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue pants, black shoes and a brown safari hat.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact police at 702-828-3111 or the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at 702-828-2907. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

