Las Vegas man sentenced to death in killings of his 6th wife, hitman

A Las Vegas man was sentenced to death Wednesday for the killing of his sixth wife and a handyman in 2008.

On June 28, Thomas Randolph, 62, was found guilty on two counts of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Police said Randolph plotted with a handyman to kill his wife. The court found he also killed the handyman after having him pose as an intruder to kill his wife.

Randolph wore a Tony Romo Dallas Cowboys jersey during the sentencing Wednesday.

