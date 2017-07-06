Las Vegas man sentenced to death in killings of his 6th wife, hi - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Las Vegas man sentenced to death in killings of his 6th wife, hitman

Posted: Updated:
Thomas Randolph, a convicted murderer, was sentenced to death. (Photo: Mary Ann Price, Las Vegas Courts) Thomas Randolph, a convicted murderer, was sentenced to death. (Photo: Mary Ann Price, Las Vegas Courts)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A Las Vegas man was sentenced to death Wednesday for the killing of his sixth wife and a handyman in 2008.

On June 28, Thomas Randolph, 62, was found guilty on two counts of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Police said Randolph plotted with a handyman to kill his wife. The court found he also killed the handyman after having him pose as an intruder to kill his wife.

Randolph wore a Tony Romo Dallas Cowboys jersey during the sentencing Wednesday. 

