Vegas woman under arrest in deadly crash involving stolen truck, squad car

Police said they are investigating a deadly crash involving a stolen vehicle in west Las Vegas Wednesday, with one person facing a felony charge for driving under the influence.

The crash occurred on Fort Apache Road between Charleston Boulevard and Sahara Avenue at 4:46 p.m.

Police confirmed there were two related crash scenes in the area, one of which involved a Metro squad car.

Metro said a female was driving a stolen 2004 Dodge Ram truck that was followed by air patrol. The truck struck a squad car, and later two other cars. A driver of one of those cars died in the crash. The driver of the other car, the driver of the stolen truck and the officer also suffered injuries, according to police.

Currently investigating a fatal crash involving a stolen motor vehicle at Charleston & Ft. Apache. Streets closed in the area. #LVMPDNews — LVMPD (@LVMPD) July 6, 2017

Thursday, Metro identified the driver of the pickup truck as 26-year-old Oriana Leusa, of Las Vegas. Leusa was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for DUI involving death according to police.

Authorities said the collision remains under investigation.

According to the Regional Transportation Commission, Fort Apache was closed between Charleston Boulevard and Sahara Avenue.

