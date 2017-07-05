Deadly crash involving stolen vehicle in west Valley under inves - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Deadly crash involving stolen vehicle in west Valley under investigation

A Metro squad car was involved in a crash on July 5, 2017. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5) A Metro squad car was involved in a crash on July 5, 2017. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)
Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a deadly crash involving a stolen vehicle in west Las Vegas Wednesday. 

The crash occurred on Fort Apache Road between Charleston Boulevard and Sahara Avenue. 

Police confirmed there are two related crash scenes in the area, one of which involved a Metro squad car. 

Police later said the crash involves a stolen vehicle. 

Police said the crash is fatal, but did not release further details. 

According to the Regional Transportation Commission, Fort Apache was closed between Charleston Boulevard and Sahara Avenue. 

