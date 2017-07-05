Woman killed, man arrested after hit-and-run crash near 215 and Sunset

One person was killed and another was injured in a hit-and-run crash on July 5, 2017. (Jerome N Jessie Keller)

Nevada Highway Patrol said a 29-year-old man has been charged in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash on Wednesday afternoon.

Troopers arrested Lance Kaanoi Jr. for hit-and-run resulting in death, duty to give information and render aid, reckless driving with death, and failure to obey a traffic signal.

The crash occurred just after 3 p.m. near Interstate 215 and Sunset Road.

According to Trooper Jason Buratczuk, a white Ford Raptor pickup truck, driven by Kaanoi, was traveling southbound on the 215 and Sunset Road off-ramp while a silver Toyota Camry was crossing the intersection westbound on Sunset Road on a green light. Witnesses told troopers that the Ford ran a red light, entered the intersection and struck the passenger side of the Toyota. After the impact, the Ford rolled over and hit a concrete median. The Toyota also hit a concrete median and overturned.

The driver of the Toyota, identified as 22-year-old Savannah Aguilar, of Las Vegas, was transported to a local hospital, Buratczuk said. She later succumbed to her injuries. She was the only person traveling in the Toyota.

Buratczuk said Kaanoi left the scene of the crash. Troopers later found him in the parking lot of Southern Hills Hospital, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The right lane was closed to traffic during the investigation, NHP said.

