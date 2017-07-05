Woman killed after deadly hit-and-run crash near 215 and Sunset

One person was killed and another was injured in a hit-and-run crash on July 5, 2017. (Jerome N Jessie Keller)

Nevada Highway Patrol said they are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash Wednesday afternoon.

Troopers responded to the incident just after 3 p.m. near Interstate 215 and Sunset Road.

According to Trooper Jason Buratczuk, a white Ford Raptor pickup truck was traveling southbound on the 215 and Sunset Road off-ramp while a silver Toyota Camry was traveling westbound on Sunset Road. Witnesses told troopers that the Ford ran a red light, entered the intersection and struck the passenger side of the Toyota. After the impact, the Ford rolled over.

The 22-year-old driver of the Toyota was transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, Buratczuk said. She was the only person traveling in the Toyota.

Buratczuk said the driver of the Ford left the scene of the crash. Troopers later found him in the parking lot of Southern Hills Hospital, where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Buratczuk said charges are pending for the driver. It is unknown if impairment was a factor.

NHP said the right lane is closed to traffic but the ramp to 215 East is still open.

Further details on the crash were not immediately released.

The Clark County Coroner's Office will later release the identity of the victim.

Stay with FOX5 and FOX5Vegas.com for developments.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.