Dog left at McCarran Airport with note from domestic abuse-surviving owner

A three pound, three-month-old chihuahua mix is looking for a new home, after being left in the bathroom at McCarran International Airport.

"He's tiny," Darlene Blair with Connor and Millie's Dog Rescue said.

The dogs name is Chewy, according to a note that was found with him. The note reads: "Hi, I'm Chewy. My owner was in an abusive relationship and couldn't afford to get me on the flight. She didn't want to leave me but had no other option."

The note also said her boyfriend had kicked Chewy in the head, and said he had a knot because of it.

"Ya the guy kicked him in the head," Blair said.

Chewy was taken to a foster home through the Connor and Millie's Dog Rescue, and "is doing great." Thousands of people have also reached out asking to adopt him.

For Blair, she said she wishes she could reach the owner and tell her one thing.

"We want to let her know Chewy is safe, and is being taken care of."

