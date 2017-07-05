Las Vegas Strip road briefly closed for suspicious package

Metro at the scene of a suspicious package investigation on July 5, 2017. (Courtesy: LVACS)

Authorities for a brief time shut down a part of the Las Vegas Strip to investigate a suspicious package left on a bus.

Las Vegas police said the far southern end of Las Vegas Boulevard was shut down in both directions for less than an hour between East Reno Avenue and Mandalay Bay Road.

The suspicious package was found on a bus near the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Russell Road.

The road is lined with casino-hotel properties, including the Luxor and Mandalay Bay, and is adjacent to the bustling McCarran International Airport.

