Vegas FD: Fireworks cause 2-alarm fire, numerous calls

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue crews at the scene of a palm tree fire on July 4, 2017. (Alfredo Calderon/Facebook)

Firefighters across the Las Vegas Valley were busy handling multiple fire calls on the night of the Fourth of July as fireworks took over the Valley skyline.

One of the calls Las Vegas Fire and Rescue reported was a palm tree that caught fire because of fireworks in a neighborhood near St Louis and Eastern Avenues at 8:20 p.m.

Fire officials said the fire spread to four other trees and the underneath of two homes before a second alarm was requested as embers were falling on fire crews at the scene.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames after a total of five palms trees were burned with one of the houses suffering exterior damage.

LV Fire also said another blaze in the west part of town, near Buffalo and Alta Drives, at about 11 p.m. appeared to be ignited by illegal fireworks.

This incident involved a roof of a home that caught fire and crews were able to contain the flames to the attic according to officials.

Las Vegas Fire said this blaze was believed to have started from illegal fireworks, as a large block party was happening a few doors down containing an extensive amount of participants.

Clark County, Henderson Fire also reported numerous calls around the Valley along with the North Las Vegas Fire Department saying their service calls tripled over the holiday.

Fire officials urged the public to stay safe while using fireworks on Independence Day.

