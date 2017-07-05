Vegas homicide detectives investigate deadly shooting

Metro at the scene of a homicide investigation on Lamont Street on July 5, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal shooting overnight Wednesday that left one person dead and sent another to the hospital.

Metro was called to the 4300 block of North Lamont Street, near Nellis Boulevard and Craig Road, with reports of shots fired at about 12:40 a.m.

Officers said an exchange of gunfire occurred inside the apartment complex after some sort of argument took place in the community.

One man was deceased in the altercation and another was shot in the leg, according to police.

The gunman claimed the shooting was in self-defense and homicide detectives said they are continuing the investigation.

Officers were interviewing witnesses for more information on what exactly started the altercation.

Authorities urged anyone with further information on this incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

