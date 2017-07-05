One killed in early morning homicide

Metro police are investigating a homicide on Lamont Street, near Nellis Boulevard and Craig Road.

Police were called out after an altercation led to gunfire around 12:40a.m.

When they arrived, they found one male deceased and another man shot in the leg.

That person who was injured is the one who called police.

Metro will be on scene for a few more hours as they interview witnesses.

No word on what started the altercation.

Stay with FOX5 News for the latest on this developing story.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.