Man who claimed self-defense arrested for deadly Valley shooting

Las Vegas Metro police said they arrested a man who claimed self-defense in a deadly shooting Wednesday.

Police arrested 29-year-old Keon Miller on one count of murder with a deadly weapon. He is being held at the Clark County Detention Center.

Officers responded to the 4300 block of North Lamont Street, near Nellis Boulevard and Craig Road at 12:37 a.m. after reports of a self-defense shooting.

Arriving officers found two males with gunshot wounds, Metro said. Both were taken to University Medical Center. One person was pronounced dead at the hospital and the other was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Officers said an exchange of gunfire occurred inside the apartment complex after some sort of argument took place in the community.

Miller claimed the shooting was in self-defense, but investigators said evidence at the scene did not back his claim.

An investigation is ongoing.

Authorities urged anyone with further information on this incident to contact Metro's Homicide Section by phone at 702-8285-3521, or by email. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

