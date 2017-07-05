Las Vegas 51s fans celebrate Fourth of July at Cashman Field

Nothing says the 4th of July like a little baseball so naturally, Cashman Field was the place to be Tuesday night as fans celebrated freedom and the Las Vegas 51s.

In a sellout, over 9,000 baseball fans here in Las Vegas decided to spend their night celebrating America’s birthday, by watching American’s favorite past time.

“Baseball is the most American of activities,” said Las Vegas 51s fan, Pat Sauser.

“Just America, this proves this is what Americans do and this is what America stands for,” said Las Vegas 51s fan, Michelle Bray.

“We’re in Las Vegas, we’re at a baseball game, what could be more American than being here,” said Las Vegas 51s fan, Nancy Burns.

Fans of all ages made their way to Cashman Field, from the kids to those who served and continue to serve.

“It’s a time of rejoicing in our country’s independence, thriving off that and it’s a time to celebrate,” said Las Vegas 51s fan, Joseph Mulgado.

In the 35 seasons of Triple-A baseball in Las Vegas, Tuesday marked just the 5th time the 51s have ever hosted a game.

“We’ve got 160 minor league teams around the country playing today as well, it is very American,” said Las Vegas 51s President, Don Logan.

For some it’s about baseball, others it’s about something else.

“Family, this is what I think family represents in America is baseball on the 4th of July and being with family,” said Bray.

“All my friends and the other people I don’t even know come out here to enjoy the day and express their joy in being a free country,” said Las Vegas 51s fan, John Mihal.

“It gives you a wonderful feeling and to be able to interact with all these people that are in red white and blue and that are so proud of their country, as we are,” Sauser said.

The 51s lost to El Paso Tuesday night 5-1 but received a moral victory when news of pitcher Logan Taylor came out positive.

Taylor was randomly attacked this past weekend while walking the streets of Salt Lake City, a homeless man split his head open with a sock filled with rocks.

Taylor was diagnosed with a concussion, had half a dozen staples put in his head, and has since been put on the 7-day disabled list. Taylor is back in Las Vegas, he posted on social media that he plans to be back on the field sooner rather than later.

