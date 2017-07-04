Homeowners wake up to shut down golf course in backyard

On one of the biggest golfing holidays of the year, homeowners who bought property overlooking the Legacy Golf Club woke up confused this Independence Day.

Nobody was teeing off. Nobody hit golf balls into Ron Stevenson's back yard, even though he usually gets about 1,000 balls a year. Then he heard the news.

"You know, you just kind of take the curveballs that life throws you with a grain of salt," Stevenson said. "It's going to be different."

The Legacy Golf Club has been sold and shut down, and homeowners don't believe the new buyer is in the golfing business. Now they're getting ready to say goodbye to their backyard.

"We expect it to get brown right away," Stevenson said. "I'm sure they're going to stop watering."

Stevenson bought his home in 2005, just before the housing bubble burst. He said he's already 100,000 dollars upside down. Now he expects the property value to nosedive even further. So far he's taking it pretty well.

"You can go crazy about something you really can't do anything about or you can just stay in the batter's box," he said.

Another homeowner, Dr. Craig Roles, told FOX5 he was already planning on selling his house. He understands the asking price just got smaller and is curious to see what takes the golf course's place.

"I don't know. I think the plans are pretty sketchy," he said. "I believe tomorrow they're going to talk more about what their plans are."

Management at the Legacy Golf Club could not be reached on Tuesday, likely because of the holiday. The only people on site were maintenance workers, who didn't seem to be so sure about the future of their own jobs.

"I don't know," said one worker. "It's a secret."

Details on who now owns the property and how much it was sold for were not immediately available.

