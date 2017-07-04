Man killed in west Las Vegas apartment identified

The Clark County Coroner’s Office has identified a man killed in west Las Vegas in June.

The victim was identified as 45-year-old Jesus Vasquez-Mendiola, the coroner’s office said. Vasquez-Mendiola died from multiple stab wounds. The manner was ruled a homicide.

Police found Vasquez-Mendiola’s body in the 3600 block of Ala Drive, near Twain Avenue and Decatur Boulevard on June 29. His roommate discovered his body when he or she returned home.

Anyone with information on the death is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

