Animal Foundation waives adoption and reclamation fees

The Animal Foundation is running two promotions in conjunction with the Fourth of July holiday.

A spokesperson for the animal shelter reclamation fees will be waved for any lost or stray animals that end up at the shelter through July 10.

Lost pets brought into The Animal Foundation are legally required to be held for 72-hours unless claimed by owners. Owners of pets with identification will be contacted by the shelter. In most cases, cats are exempt from the hold period, according to The Animal Foundation.

In addition, all dogs and cats six months and older, as well as rabbits will be free to adopt until July 10.

The spokesperson said The Animal Foundation is almost at capacity.

More information on adoptions and a roster of pets can be found online here.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.