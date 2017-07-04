Man killed in central Valley shooting identified

Metro police at the scene of a homicide investigation in central Las Vegas on June 11, 2017. (Cherney Amhara/FOX5)

Medical examiners have identified a man killed in a shooting in a central Las Vegas neighborhood in June.

According to the Clark County Coroner’s Office, 42-year-old Adrian Cordero-Molina died from multiple gunshot wounds. The manner was ruled a homicide.

Las Vegas Metro police said Cordero’s body was found at an apartment complex in the 2600 block of Sherwood Street, between Sahara and Karen Avenues, on June 11. The alleged gunman was seen running through the complex after the shooting.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

