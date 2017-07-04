Fire causes $75K in damage at vacant Las Vegas home

A fire at a vacant home in a Las Vegas neighborhood caused $75,000 worth of damage on Monday.

Firefighters responded to the incident at 1:45 a.m. in the 500 block of Jefferson Avenue near H Street and Washington Avenue after receiving several 911 calls.

Arriving crews found the one-story home fully engulfed in flames, the department said. It took firefighters 15 minutes to douse the blaze.

Neighbors told fire crews that the house was vacant and squatters were seen going in and out of the home. The utilities were not on in the home and the house was not secured, the department said.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, the department said. However, squatters were not ruled out as being involved.

No injuries were reported, the department said.

The home built in 1955 is a total loss.

