Man dies after driver plows into Henderson music store

A driver plowed into the storefront of a Henderson music store in an accident that left one man dead Monday afternoon, said a Henderson Police spokesperson.

A customer was inside Anthem Hills Music store located at 10345 South Eastern Avenue near Horizon Ridge Parkway when he was struck by the vehicle who accidentally drove into the business at 3:50 p.m., according to public information officer Peña.

The victim was transported to nearby St. Rose Hospital in critical condition but he later died of his injuries. The driver of the vehicle was not hurt.

Henderson police officers are continuing the investigation.

The Clark County Coroner will release the identity of the man once next of kin has been notified.

Stay with FOX5 for updates.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.