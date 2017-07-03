Driver plows into Henderson music store, 1 critically injured - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Driver plows into Henderson music store, 1 critically injured

Henderson police investigate a crash where a driver drove into a music store in Henderson (Austin Turner/FOX5). Henderson police investigate a crash where a driver drove into a music store in Henderson (Austin Turner/FOX5).
A driver plowed into the storefront of a Henderson music store, leaving at least one person in critical condition Monday afternoon, said a Henderson Police spokesperson. 

A customer was inside Anthem Hills Music store located at 10345 South Eastern Avenue near Horizon Ridge Parkway when they were struck by the vehicle who accidentally drove into the business at 3:50 p.m., according to public information officer Peña. 

The victim was transported to nearby St. Rose Hospital in critical condition. The driver of the vehicle did not sustain injuries. 

Henderson police officers are continuing the investigation. 

