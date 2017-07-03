NDOT announces onramp closures for Project Neon

Valley drivers brace yourselves for upcoming onramp closures after the Fourth of July Holiday.

As a part of Project Neon, the installation of Active Traffic Management signs will prompt the closures of the onramp of Decatur and Valley View Boulevards onto the U.S. 95 Highway from July 6 at 7 p.m. to July 27 at 6 a.m.

Drivers should plan their commute accordingly to avoid heavy construction zones as well as use caution while driving through detours.

Project Neon is a nearly $1 billion project that will widen the I-15 from the U.S. 95 interchange to Sahara over a 3.7-mile long stretch.

For additional information on road closures and alternate detour routes, visit NDOTProjectNeon.com.

