AAA's 'Tipsy Tow' targeting new 'users'

AAA is offering its free "Tipsy Tow" service again Tuesday to ensure people get home safely after celebrating Independence Day. AAA said in a release that it hopes to get a new segment of users following the legalization of recreational marijuana sales last week.

"If you get behind the wheel while you're impaired by any substance, you put yourself, your passengers and other drivers on the road at risk," Mike Blasky, spokesman for AAA Nevada said. "Don't make your first dance with Mary Jane your last one."

"Tipsy Tow" offers free towing of vehicles up to 10 miles starting at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4, and ending at 6 a.m. Wednesday, July 5.

AAA said Nevada drivers, passengers, party hosts, bartenders or restaurant managers should:

Call 1-800-AAA-HELP (1-800-222-4357)

State that they need a "Tipsy Tow."

Provide the driver's name, home address, phone number and vehicle/driver location.

AAA will provide free 10 miles of towing for a driver, one passenger and their vehicle. Any additional miles will be come with a charge. Tipsy Tow does not take reservations.

In Las Vegas, residents and visitors were given $10,000 worth of free ride Lyft credits "to encourage passengers to celebrate responsibly." New and existing Las Vegas Lyft users will receive up to 42 percent off a ride by using code "ZEROLV" until 8:00 a.m. Wednesday.

"Partners like Lyft help us continue our mission of zero impaired deaths in our valley," Adrienne Packer, public information officer for the Nevada Department of Transportation said. "We want people to have fun, but not at the risk of themselves or others."

AAA estimated a first-time DUI conviction can cost more than $10,000 in fines, penalties, legal fees and increased insurance costs.

AAA's Foundation for Traffic Safety examined drug tests and fatal crashes among drivers in Washington, where marijuana was legalized in Dec. 2012. The researchers found that the percentage of drivers involved in fatal crashes who recently used marijuana more than doubled from eight to 17 percent between 2013 and 2014. One in six drivers involved in fatal crashes in 2014 had recently used marijuana.

Drivers do not need to be AAA members to use the service.

