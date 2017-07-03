Deputies find 72 animals at Pahrump woman’s property

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office said a 38-year-old woman was arrested after 72 animals were found on her property.

Deputies arrived at a home in the 1500 block of Heritage Drive in Pahrump to “secure a residence.” While at the property deputies found a deceased kitten and approximately 20 large dogs, 35 Chihuahuas, 15 cats as well as two horses.

Deputies said the animals were not being provided adequate shelter, food, or water. The animals were living in “deplorable conditions of filth and trash."

Sheriff’s deputies ran a record check on the resident, Brenna Lise England, and discovered she had an arrest warrant.

England was arrested on a Pahrump Justice Court arrest warrant. The animal cruelty case remains under investigation and charges are pending, deputies said.

The animals were relocated to a facility that can provide care, deputies said.

England remains in custody on $1,001 cash only bail, deputies said.

