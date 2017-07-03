Break a leg! Utah Shakespeare Festival has begun

UNLV alumni are amongst the world-class actors taking part in the Utah Shakespeare Festival. (Peter Dawson/FOX5)

A graduate of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas is among the world-class actors that are performing at the Utah Shakespeare Festival.

Brandon Burk describes himself as a “working actor from Vegas in Cedar City.” Brandon is performing at the festival with a theater company. He plays different roles night after night including, Count Paris in Romeo and Juliet, then Rusty Charlie in Guys and Dolls.

While visiting the Utah Shakespeare Festival, FOX5 asked the founder, Fred Adams, what it means to “break a leg.” Adams said, “it’s an old theater term it means go out there and give it everything you got even if it means breaking a leg.”

Thousands of actors apply to be a part of the Utah Shakespeare Festival and about 60 are hired each season to perform.

“It’s a wonderful place to come to be connected to the outdoors and then and see theater, a rare combination to have,” said actor and UNLV graduate, Jack Lafferty.

Actors will perform in 10 shows at the festival until late October.

More information on the Utah Shakespeare Festival can be found online here.

