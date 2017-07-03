Vegas Golden Knights sign Oscar Dansk as goaltender

Columbus Blue Jackets' Oscar Dansk, of Sweden, stops a shot agains the St. Louis Blues during an NHL preseason hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2014. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

The Vegas Golden Knights signed goaltender Oscar Dansk to a one-year contract, the team announced Monday.

Dansk’s contract runs through the 2017 to 2018 season and is worth an average annual value of $650,000.

The 23-year-old goaltender from Sweden was selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the second round of the 2012 NHL Draft.

He was named the best goaltender of the 2014 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championships.

Dansk joins Marc-Andre Fleury, Calvin Pickard and Maxime Lagace as goaltenders for the team.

