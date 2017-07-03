Man's body recovered from Lake Mohave

Lake Mohave appears in this image from July 1, 2015. (Jason Valle/FOX5)

The body of a 38-year-old man was recovered from Lake Mohave Monday morning, according to officials with Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

At 9:52 a.m., a bystander reported that someone was swimming and yelled for help before going under water.

The National Park Service and Bull Head City Fire Department responded to the scene and began to search for the victim, officials said.

A person, who was diving nearby, found the victim and pulled him out of the water at Cabinsite Cove at 10:25 a.m.

Officials said the victim was not wearing a life jacket.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The Mohave County Coroner's Office will later release the identity of the victim.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.